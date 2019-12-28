|
PEARMAN, Marie Ann. On December 23, 2019 suddenly at Auckland, aged 77 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Neville and Molly. Loved cousin of Pam, Gloria, and Jackie. Loved lifelong friend of Faye and her family. May she rest in peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, 97 Galway St, Onehunga on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 11 am. The funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Cemetery. All communications to Faye c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Rd, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019