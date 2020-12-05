Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Dominic's Church
34 Bolton Street
Blockhouse Bay
View Map
Marie Alice (Hotchin) MCKENNA


1928 - 2020
Marie Alice (Hotchin) MCKENNA
MCKENNA, Marie Alice (nee Hotchin). Born 4 December 1928 and passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 2 December 2020, after a long and fruitful life, Marie was the beloved wife of the late James (Jim), and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer, Maree, Peter, Bruce (deceased) and Karen. Cherished Nana to Cameron, Breanna, Jackie, Melissa, Kimberly, Nikita and Stefanie. The family would like to extend our thanks to the terrific staff at Bupa Sunset Rest Home who made mum's final days comfortable and safe. Gone to reunite with her lifelong partner James and son Bruce, but not forgotten, she will live on in the memories of those who loved her. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Dominic's Church, 34 Bolton Street, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland on Wednesday 9 December at 2pm followed by a private cremation



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
