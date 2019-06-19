Home

BARTULOVIC, Marica. Born Sucuraj Hvar Croatia 22 May 1919. Marica passed quickly on the 16th June 2019 whilst sleeping peacefully, having recently celebrated 100 years of life. One of the last great Croatian ladies in our community from her era. Arrived in NZ June 1938, Wife of Faustin (deceased) married for 64 years, Mother of Winnie, George (deceased), Gloria and Dennis. You came to this land with little, all you needed was courage and strength. The legacy you leave, and lives touched can never be measured. You were always there for all of the family with your wisdom, strength, direction and love. Your krostole, thriving vege garden, flowers, and knitting skills, all self taught, were enjoyed by many. Always cherished by children Winnie, George (deceased), Gloria and Dennis, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren. We will celebrate and pay tribute to the life of Marica on Monday 24th June 11am, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom. Mum, rest in peace with George and Dad.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
