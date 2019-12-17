|
TRAPSKI, Marianne Ruth. After a long battle, Marianne passed away 14th December 2019, aged 71. Dearly loved wife of 51 years, best friend and soul mate of Fred. Loved mum and mother in law of Adam and Alison, Paul and Jane and Kristian (Graham). Treasured and always fun Nana of Ava, Freddie and Mia. Donations to Mercy Hospice would be greatly appreciated. A celebration for Marianne (the Boss) will be held at the Herne Bay Pentanque Club, 19 Salisbury Street, Herne Bay, Auckland on Monday 23 December at 11am. Parking via Argyle St recommend. Always loved, sadly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019