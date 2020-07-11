|
SMITH, Sister Marianne rsj (Nona Leonce). On April 27, 2020, peacefully, at St Catherine's Rest Home, Ponsonby. Much loved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of the Sacred Heart and loved daughter of the late Charles and Florence, loved sister of Dawn (St Heliers) and the late Charles, and loved aunt of her nephews, Michael, David and Mark, and niece, Paula (deceased) and their families. May Marianne be at peace. Loving thanks to the Sisters of Mercy and Staff of St Catherine's, for their loving care of Marianne over the last six months and to Mary MacKillop Care prior to that. A Memorial Eucharistic Service will be held at Mary MacKillop Centre, 56 Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay on Saturday, 18th July, 2020 at 1.30pm for all to celebrate Marianne's life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020