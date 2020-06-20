Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Patricia (Pentony) STEVENS

Add a Memory
Marianne Patricia (Pentony) STEVENS Notice
STEVENS, Marianne Patricia (nee Pentony). We are very sorry to have to announce that Marianne Stevens - my best friend, wife of 51 years and much loved mother of Claire and Victoria and grandmother to Olivia, Sam, James, Harry and Emily died on Monday 15 June 2020 in Perth. She died peacefully and without cancer pain. In view of the current situation, we intend a private cremation in Perth. In accordance with Marianne's wishes, we will have a celebration of her life at some date in the future. No flowers please but donations to the Breast Cancer Research Centre which treated Marianne for 9 years would be welcome. bcrc-wa.com.au
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -