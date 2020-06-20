|
STEVENS, Marianne Patricia (nee Pentony). We are very sorry to have to announce that Marianne Stevens - my best friend, wife of 51 years and much loved mother of Claire and Victoria and grandmother to Olivia, Sam, James, Harry and Emily died on Monday 15 June 2020 in Perth. She died peacefully and without cancer pain. In view of the current situation, we intend a private cremation in Perth. In accordance with Marianne's wishes, we will have a celebration of her life at some date in the future. No flowers please but donations to the Breast Cancer Research Centre which treated Marianne for 9 years would be welcome. bcrc-wa.com.au
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020