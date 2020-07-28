Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Tokoroa
Marian Rae (Woolf) ARNOLD


1941 - 2020
Marian Rae (Woolf) ARNOLD Notice
ARNOLD, Marian Rae (nee Woolf). Born February 26, 1941. Passed away on July 23, 2020. Wife of George (deceased). Dearly loved mother of Kathryn Arnold and Ruth Griffiths. Loved older sister of David (Deceased), Bevan, Verna and Gina and their partners and Aunt to their children. Special thanks to her two Special carers Noeleen Steiner and Louise Kora, who have helped Kathryn look after Mother so lovingly and carefully for the past few years. Awaiting the resurrection to Jehovah's paradise on earth. Memorial Service August 4th 2pm Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Tokoroa, followed by get together at South Waikato Event Centre. Zoom Meeting available. [email protected] gmail.com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020
