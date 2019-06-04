|
MCSORLEY, Marian (nee Burroughs). Passed away peacefully at Northbridge Hospital on 2nd June 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter, cherished Mum of Sue and Pete McConnell, Dave and Lynda, loving Nans of Claire, Daniel, Scott, Callum, Sean, Hannah, and great Nans of Emily, Haemish, and Corban. Thanks to all at Northbridge Hospital for their wonderful care. A service for Marian will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Kent St, Waiuku on Thursday 6th June at 1.00 pm followed by private family burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
