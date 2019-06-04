Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marian MCSORLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian (Burroughs) MCSORLEY

Notice Condolences

Marian (Burroughs) MCSORLEY Notice
MCSORLEY, Marian (nee Burroughs). Passed away peacefully at Northbridge Hospital on 2nd June 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter, cherished Mum of Sue and Pete McConnell, Dave and Lynda, loving Nans of Claire, Daniel, Scott, Callum, Sean, Hannah, and great Nans of Emily, Haemish, and Corban. Thanks to all at Northbridge Hospital for their wonderful care. A service for Marian will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Kent St, Waiuku on Thursday 6th June at 1.00 pm followed by private family burial.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.