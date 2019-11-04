|
|
|
O'CONNELL, Marian Joy. Passed away peacefully at Home on 1st November 2019. Aged 76 years.Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Gill (Christchurch), Helen and Mark (Hamilton), Christine and Steve (Hamilton), Andrea and Peter (Auckland). Much loved and cherished Nanna of Brianna, Angus and Tom; Alysia and Mannix; Jackson, Gabby and Sam; Danielle, Hollie and Ashton. Rest in Peace. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East on Wednesday 6th November at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the O'Connell Family, C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton 3240 Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019