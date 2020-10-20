|
|
|
HARRIS, Marian (Ann). Passed away on 13 October 2020 after a short illness aged 80. Cherished Mum and Mum- in-law to Graeme and Heather, Caren and Darryl, Bruce and Kathleen. Treasured Grannie Annie to Kendell, Olivia, James, Will, Emily, and Janey. Loved wife of the late Gordon. Sister and Sister-in-law to Bob and Nancy. A service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium on Tuesday, 27 October at 12 midday followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Johns Ambulance. All communications to Sibuns, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020