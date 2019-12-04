|
MCCARTHY, Marian Grace. (Formerly of Thames) Passed away peacefully on 30 November 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg. Much loved Mum of Kevin and Megan, David and Carl, Linda and John, Alison and Mike. Cherished Grandma of Laura and Emma; Hamish and Fiona; Chris, Rachael and Hannah; Cody and Libby. Adored Grandie of Sadie and Rudy; Hazel and Juliet; Reggie and Otis. A celebration of Marian's life will be held at 1pm on Monday, 9 December at Twentymans Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames. At Marian's request, please wear bright clothing. Messages to the McCarthy family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019