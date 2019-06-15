Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-521 3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian ELDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Freda Alice ELDER

Notice Condolences

Marian Freda Alice ELDER Notice
ELDER, Marian Freda Alice. Peacefully after an amazing 93 years of life on Thursday 13th June, 2019. Loved wife of Hugh (deceased); mother of Heather Pattison and David Elder; mother in-law of Alan and Joanne; loving grand-mother of Jenny, Terri, Ryan and Cathy; and great grand-mother of Xander, Liam, Ayla and Vera. Thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Grace Joel Village in St Heliers. A farewell service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday 20th June at the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home at 79 Line Rd, Glenn Innes. If you wish, flowers, or a donation to Hearing New Zealand or St Johns. Communications to the Elder family, c/- Morrisons Funeral Home at the above address.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.