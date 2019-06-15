|
|
|
ELDER, Marian Freda Alice. Peacefully after an amazing 93 years of life on Thursday 13th June, 2019. Loved wife of Hugh (deceased); mother of Heather Pattison and David Elder; mother in-law of Alan and Joanne; loving grand-mother of Jenny, Terri, Ryan and Cathy; and great grand-mother of Xander, Liam, Ayla and Vera. Thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Grace Joel Village in St Heliers. A farewell service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday 20th June at the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home at 79 Line Rd, Glenn Innes. If you wish, flowers, or a donation to Hearing New Zealand or St Johns. Communications to the Elder family, c/- Morrisons Funeral Home at the above address.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
