Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian HUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Cecilia HUNT

Notice Condolences

Marian Cecilia HUNT Notice
HUNT, Marian Cecilia. Our dear Marian passed away on Friday 10 May 2019. Marian was a wonderful sister and aunty to us all and will be greatly missed. God bless you from all your brothers and sisters: Hilary, Virginia, Rosemary, Bernard (deceased), Geoffery, Carl, Paul, Bonny (deceased), Maria (deceased) and Michael, their wives and husbands and your special nieces and nephews. Requiem Mass for Marian will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Tahoroto Road, (entrance 10 Dominion Street) Takapuna on Saturday 18 of May at 1pm followed by a burial at the North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed at the Church on Friday 17 May at 7pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices