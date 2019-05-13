|
HUNT, Marian Cecilia. Our dear Marian passed away on Friday 10 May 2019. Marian was a wonderful sister and aunty to us all and will be greatly missed. God bless you from all your brothers and sisters: Hilary, Virginia, Rosemary, Bernard (deceased), Geoffery, Carl, Paul, Bonny (deceased), Maria (deceased) and Michael, their wives and husbands and your special nieces and nephews. Requiem Mass for Marian will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Tahoroto Road, (entrance 10 Dominion Street) Takapuna on Saturday 18 of May at 1pm followed by a burial at the North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed at the Church on Friday 17 May at 7pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
