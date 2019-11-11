Home

Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Alexander Street
Te Awamutu
Burial
Following Services
Te Awamutu Lawn Cemetery
BRAJKOVICH, Maria Zeta. Passed away suddenly at Wellington Hospital on Wednesday, 6th November 2019. Daughter of the late Jerry & Mary Brajkovich. Sister of Linda and Nada. Deeply loved mother of Beba, James and Zana. Cherished grandmother of Marija, Kajo, Teo and Anka and special aunty, Teta and friend of many. A Requiem Mass will be held for Maria at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Alexander Street, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, 12th of November 2019 at 11:00am followed by the burial at The Te Awamutu Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the Brajkovich Family, C/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019
