Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
VAN TIEL, Maria Theresia (Mies). Sadly passed away on 23rd February 2020 surrounded by her loving family; aged 82. Beloved wife and soul mate of Antonius (Toon/Tony). Much loved mother and mother-inlaw of Albert, Janice and Ed, Mary and Al, Eric and Michelle, Karen and Paul, Tony and Jane, Brian and Debbie and Jason and Karen. Adored Oma of Amber, Kayla, Cole, Rachel, Jenna, Sean, Ryan, David, Conor, Emma, Allie, Nicola, Ashleigh, Daniel, Matthew, Olivia, Samuel, Cameron, Jacob, Rebekah, Bradley, Hannah and Renee, and Great Oma of 18 precious great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at Waters Funerals, 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe, Saturday 29th February at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Wife, Mum, Oma, Great Oma, Aunty, Friend, may you rest beautifully in peace, you will be treasured forever.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
