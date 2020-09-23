|
|
|
BARKER, Maria Johanna (nee van Deursen). Maria passed away peacefully on 9 September with her loving family at her side. Aged 61 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Doug. Adored Mum of Josie, Drew, Taylor, and Zak. Loving Oma of Kora- Rose, Elijah and Thea. Cherished daughter of Rika and John and sister of Peter, Tony, Bernard and Jaynie. " We will continue to live, with all of the love you left behind." A Requiem Mass for Maria will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, Belt Street, Ngaruawahia on Saturday 26 September at 11.00 am followed by burial at Taupiri Public Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice Waikato as a thanks for the wonderful support to Maria and family in her last days. These can be made online to Donate Hospice Waikato.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020