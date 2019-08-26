Home

ZYDENBOS, Maria Joanna. Passed away peacefully on the 23rd August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bert Zydenbos. Loved and cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Gary, Karen, Tony, Elizabeth, Rob, Joan, Yvonne and Hereme. Very proud and loving Oma to thirteen grandchildren and their partners, and fifteen great grandchildren. Always in our hearts Mum. We are happy knowing that you are together again with Dad. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Marks Church, Pakuranga Highway, Pakuranga, on Wednesday the 28th August 2019, at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Cancer Society NZ PO Box 1724, Shortland St Auckland 1140 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
