|
|
|
DYSART, Maria Herapuhi. Passed away on July 13, 2019 at home in Ohope, aged 66. Loved wife of Duncan, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Janna and Dean, Reid and Leah. Much cherished Nanny of Nathan, Maia and Te Moana Nui a Kiwa. Maria will be at home, 335 Harbour Road, Ohope. A service will be held at the Ohope Christian Fellowship, 71 Maraetotara Road, Ohope at 11am on Tuesday 16th July. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to Hospice EBOP - www.hospiceebop.org.nz/donate Communications please to the Dysart family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019