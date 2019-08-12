Home

Sister Maria Goretti rsj (Bridget) VAUGHAN

Sister Maria Goretti rsj (Bridget) VAUGHAN Notice
VAUGHAN, Sister Maria Goretti rsj (Bridget). On August 11, 2019 peacefully at Mary MacKillop Care Mission Bay. Much loved member of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart. Loved daughter of the late James and Bridgett Vaughan, sister of Monsignor John Jospeh (JJ), Maureen and the late Michael and sister-in-law of Lily. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews and their families. All in Ireland. May Maria be at peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Mary MacKillop Centre Chapel, 56 Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay, Auckland on Tuesday 13 August at 1.00pm. To be followed by interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery. A vigil service will be held at the above chapel on Monday evening August 12 at 7.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
