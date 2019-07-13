|
SCHIPPER, Maria Geertruida (Ria). Dient elkander door de liefde (serve each other through love). Peacefully, at Tararu Hospital on 10th July, 2019; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bram. Loved Ma of Henri and Yvonne, and Sjaak. Loved Oma to all her grandchildren, their partners and great- grandchildren. Ria will be at her home 331 Piako Road, Turua, from Sunday 14th July, for those who wish to pay their last respects. A celebration of Ria's life will be held at the Hauraki Plains Co-operating Parish Church, 3 Darlington Street, Ngatea, on Wednesday 17th July at 11:00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery, Thames. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ngatea St John Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019