Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maria SCHIPPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Geertruida (Ria) SCHIPPER

Add a Memory
Maria Geertruida (Ria) SCHIPPER Notice
SCHIPPER, Maria Geertruida (Ria). Dient elkander door de liefde (serve each other through love). Peacefully, at Tararu Hospital on 10th July, 2019; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bram. Loved Ma of Henri and Yvonne, and Sjaak. Loved Oma to all her grandchildren, their partners and great- grandchildren. Ria will be at her home 331 Piako Road, Turua, from Sunday 14th July, for those who wish to pay their last respects. A celebration of Ria's life will be held at the Hauraki Plains Co-operating Parish Church, 3 Darlington Street, Ngatea, on Wednesday 17th July at 11:00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery, Thames. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ngatea St John Ambulance would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.