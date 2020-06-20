|
|
|
GAVRILY, Maria (nee Garland). Formerly of Wellington peacefully passed on 15th June 2020 Monday aged 92, in Sydney surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Theo and much-loved mother and mother-in- law to Evanne and Doug and Stacey and Janet. Loving sister to Elaine, Nicholas (deceased), Rodanthe (deceased), Costa (deceased) and Arianthe. A dear Yia Yia to all her grand children and great granddaughter Olive. We cherish you Aunty Maria, your dignity and grace forever remembered. Love to you Krystina, Elaine, Penny, Gina, Rita- Maria and Strat Garland. Messages to Krys 0212722922 will be forwarded on.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020