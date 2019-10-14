Home

Maria FINNIGAN

Maria FINNIGAN Notice
FINNIGAN, Maria. On 12th October 2019, peacefully aged 102 years. Dearly loved wife of Edward Patrick (deceased), and mother of Anita, Kathleen and Maria, and a beloved Yiayia to her twelve grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren. The Liturgy will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of Holy Trinity, 106 Western Springs Road, Western Springs on Saturday 19th October at 11am, followed by a private burial at Waikumete Cemetery. "May her memory be eternal".



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
