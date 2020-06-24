|
VERGEEST, Maria Elisabeth Hendrika (nee Hoogeveen). Passed away peacefully on 21 June 2020 at Tauranga Hospital aged 80 years, surrounded by family. Beloved and adored wife of Martin and dearly beloved mother and mother in law of Brian and Sheryl, Steven and Wendy, Alyson, Mark. Much loved Oma of Jessica, Jamie, Christie, Joshua and Lucy. Sincere thanks and gratitude to the Doctors and Nurses of the Tauranga Coronary Care and Stroke Units, who cared for Mum so well. A huge thank you to all family, cousins and friends who extended their support to us in Mum's final days. Rosary will be recited at St Thomas More - All Saints by the Sea Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road, Mount Maunganui Friday 26th June at 5pm. A requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More on Saturday 27th at 10:30am followed by interment at Pyes Pa Cemetery. Rest in Peace our beautiful Mum. Messages to the Vergeest family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020