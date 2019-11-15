|
de VETH, Maria (Mia). Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 12 November 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Theo. Much loved Mum of Peter and Shiree, Maria and Brent, John and Michelle, Corina and Ross, Andrea and Tim, David and Marian, Michael and Cristina. Cherished Oma of 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. You will be deeply missed and your love lives on in all of us. A service will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East on Monday 18 November at 1.30pm. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 15, 2019