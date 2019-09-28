Home

Maria Dallas (Dallas) HENRYS

Maria Dallas (Dallas) HENRYS Notice
HENRYS, Maria Dallas (Dallas). Passed away on 25 September 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony. Loving mother and mother in-law of Jane, Stuart and Estelle, Gemma and John, Carmel and Richard. Much beloved Gran of Lorraine and David, Nicholas and Hannah, Francis and Natalie, Michael, Hannah, and Maria. The family would like to thank the staff at Lexham Gardens for their love, care, and support. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Good Shepherd, Telford Avenue, Balmoral on Wednesday 2 October at 11am. Rosary will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Tuesday 1 October at 7pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
