Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
7 Glendale Rd
Glen Eden
View Map
Maria (Zazulak) AUGUSTOWICZ

Maria (Zazulak) AUGUSTOWICZ
AUGUSTOWICZ, Maria (nee Zazulak). On Monday 16 March 2020 passed away peacefully at Selwyn Village aged 93. Much loved wife of (the late) Boleslaw Augustowicz, cherished mother and mother in-law of John and Lynda, Stan and Linda. Grandmother of Emma, Julie, Annah, Kerry, Thomas and Gina. Great grandmother of Lauren, Jasmine, Jayden, James, Brendan and Ella. Requiem mass will be held at 11:30 am on Friday 20th March at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7 Glendale Rd, Glen Eden. May she rest in peace.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
