PULLEN, Maria Ann (nee Adlam). 13 June 1963 - 26 July 2019, peacefully in her sleep, at Maida Vale Retirement Village. A much loved and cherished wife, mum, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunty, cousin and friend. Forever in our hearts, you will be deeply missed. Donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice in Maria's memory would be appreciated and may be left at the service, or posted to PO Box 5122, New Plymouth 4343. A service will be held at the Life Advance Church, 150 Nganotu Road, New Plymouth on Thursday 1 August 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private interment. Vospers Funeral Services New Plymouth
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019