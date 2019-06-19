Home

Maria Adriana Gerdina (Ria) KROOT

Maria Adriana Gerdina (Ria) KROOT Notice
KROOT, Maria Adriana Gerdina (Ria). Born 23 April 1924 in Loop op Zand, The Netherlands and died 17 June 2019, in Thames, New Zealand; aged 95 years. Beloved daughter of Anna and Lambertus Kroot, loved sister of Dr Johannes (John), Jeanny, Cornelis (Con), Adrianus (Ad), Joke, Gerdina (Diny), Rein and Jetty, and their families. Requiem Mass to celebrate Ria's life will be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Willoughby Street, Thames, on Saturday 22nd June, at 1pm followed by a private cremation. The family would like to thank the staff at the Tararu Rest Home and Hospital and at the Thames Hospital for their kind care of Ria. We would also like to thank her friends at the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for their constant friendship and their care of Ria during her time in Thames. No flowers by request. Ria would appreciate donations to be made in her name to the Capuchin Franciscan Friars, Auckland. Donations may be left at the service or posted to: c/- 14 Lavelle Road, Henderson, PO Box 21082, Auckland 0650.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
