Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:30 a.m.
Hakaru Cemetery
Lawrence Road
Hakaru
Marguerite Maree (Bonty) GIBBONS

Marguerite Maree (Bonty) GIBBONS Notice
GIBBONS, Marguerite Maree (Bonty). Peacefully at St Andrew's Village, Glendowie, on Saturday 16 November 2019. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Anthony and Beatrice Gibbons. Treasured sister of the late Phil Gibbons, Eileen Williams and Gay Bartlett and loved sister-in-law of Kathleen Gibbons and the late Ian Bartlett. Also much loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held to celebrate Marguerite's life at Hakaru Cemetery, Lawrence Road, Hakaru on Wednesday 20 November at 11.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
