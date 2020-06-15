|
CHAPMAN, Marguerite Josephine (Marg). Passed away peacefully at home following a long illness, on the 26th of March, 2020, aged 73 years. Marguerite was the dearly loved wife of Pat, cherished mother of Robert, and loving Nana of Jacqui, Patrick, Bronwyn, Samanthalee, Kauri and Great Nana of Lilly Jane. A loving and caring person who will be sadly missed. A memorial service for Marg will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, the 25th of June, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Chapman family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020