Marguerite Josephine CHAPMAN

Marguerite Josephine CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN, Marguerite Josephine. Passed away peacefully at home following a long illness, aged 73 on the 26th March 2020. Marguerite was the dearly loved wife of Pat, cherished mother of Robert and loving Nana of Jacqui, Patrick, Bronwyn, Samanthalee, Kauri and Great Nana of Lilly Jane. A loving and caring person who will be sadly missed. A private cremation is to be held and a memorial service will be arranged when circumstances permit to celebrate her life.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
