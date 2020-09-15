|
ROGERS, Marguerite Douglas. Marguerite died peacefully on the evening of September 12, 2020 surrounded by family after a brave fight, aged 81. Most dearly loved wife of the late Edwin. Adored mother to Lynette and Philippa. Mother-in-law to Terence and Derick. Cherished Nana to Georgia, Danielle, Charlotte and Tamara. Great Grandnan to Isaac and Xavier. Loving sister to Dianne, sister-in-law to Marsden and treasured aunt to Graeme, David, Bryan, and Alan. We hold you in our hearts forever. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held to farewell Marguerite.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2020