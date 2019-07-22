Home

Margreta Joan DALZIELL

Margreta Joan DALZIELL Notice
DALZIELL, Margreta Joan (nee Percy). Passed away suddenly but peacefully, with her loving husband Roger at her side, on Thursday 18th July 2019, aged 77 years. Adored mother of Mandy and Peter, James and Maree. Loved Margie to James and Laura, Hannah, Dallas (Grace), Amy, Greer, Matthew, and Hamish. Great Margie to Hadley. In accordance with Margreta's wishes a private family farewell has been held. Messages to the Dalziell Family, P O Box 1951, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019
