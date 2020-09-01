|
|
|
BURKE, Margret May. Suddenly in Tauranga on Sunday 30th August 2020 aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Vic. Loved mother of Lesley, Gerard, Nicole, Andrew, Matthew and Philip. Special sister to Carole. A loved and respected mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Catholic Church, Gloucester Rd, Mount Maunganui on Friday 4th September at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Burke family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020