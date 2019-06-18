KING, Margery Jean (nee Tregoweth). On Saturday 15 June 2019, Marg aged 92, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Most dearly loved wife of the late Max. Adored mum to Michelle and mum-in-law to Wayne. Treasured Nana to Josh and Helen, Haylee and Simon, much loved Nana Marg to Ben and Sam. Cherished sister of Dianne, David and Gary and the late Shirley, Owen, Valerie, Keith, June, Brian, Maureen, Robyn and Alan and all her brother and sisters in law. Special thanks to Julie for her unconditional support and love, the team at North Shore Hospital especially Rachel for their compassion and care. 'The song has ended, but the melody lingers on' A service to celebrate Marg's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 21 June at 3.00 pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Spectrum Care Trust would be gratefully received, and can be left at the service.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2019