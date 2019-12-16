Home

Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki 4610
06-278 8088
Margaretha Agnes (Margarit) DUDLI

Margaretha Agnes (Margarit) DUDLI Notice
DUDLI, Margaretha Agnes (Margarit). Passed away peacefully at Annie Brydon Life Care Hawera, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Rudi. Devoted Mother and mother-In-Law of Bernhard, Margaretha and Ueli, John and Shirley, and Esther. Proud Grandma of Maryanne, Belinda, Bernard, Richard, Ruedi, Karin, Hansueli, Michael, Jason and Steffan, Logan and Heidi. Rosary will be said for Margarit on Thursday 19th December at 7pm A service to celebrate Margarit's life will be held in St Patricks Catholic Church, Kaponga on Friday 20th December at 1.30pm followed by interment at the Kaponga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Hawera Building Fund would be appreciated and can be eft at the service. All communications to the family of Margarit Dudli C/- PO BOX 183 Hawera 4640.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
