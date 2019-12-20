Home

More Obituaries for Margaret CAMPBELL
Margaret Young (Marshall) CAMPBELL

Margaret Young (Marshall) CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Margaret Young (nee Marshall). Passed away peacefully on 18 December, 2019, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Kind, caring and dearly loved mum of Glenys and Gene, Roslyn and Hogan, Brett and Lisa, and the late Gavin. Cherished grandma to Terry, Michael, Josh, Samuel, Karl, Matthew, Daniel, Hayden, and their partners. Adored by her 8 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday 21 December at 10 am, followed by private cremation. Rest in love Mum, with Dad.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
