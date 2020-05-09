Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Margaret Wyn LOUTIT

Margaret Wyn LOUTIT Notice
LOUTIT, Margaret Wyn. PhD, CBE. Emeritus Professor Microbiology, University Of Otago. On May 7, 2020 at Mercy Parklands Hospital, Auckland. Loved wife of John for 61 years. Mother and mother-in- law of Tom and Karen (Canberra), Jeffery and Carrie (Los Altos, California), William and Sarah (Auckland). Gran of Jennifer, Alistair, Kylie, Sydney, Jack, Annabelle and Lily. A huge thank you to the wonderful staff at St Vincents and Mercy Parklands who cared for Margaret. A private cremation will be held. A gathering to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in due course. Messages to 23 Rose Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland 1021. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia New Zealand.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
