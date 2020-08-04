|
SMITH, Margaret Winifred (nee Doggett). On 30 July 2020, at Crestwood Care Rest Home, New Lynn. Long time resident of Laingholm. Dearly loved wife of the late Mark, much loved mother of Owen and Mark. Treasured nana of Jessica and Matthew. A service to honour Margaret's life will be held in the Garden Chapel Morrisons Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 7 August at 11.00am. Communications C/- Morrisons Funeral Directors P O Box 24464, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020