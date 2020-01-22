|
WHITE, Margaret (nee Higginbotham). Passed away peacefully on 20th of January 2020 at North Shore Hospital. Mother to Carolyn and Mike, Murray and Jane, the late Brian and Sally, Michelle and Bill. Nana to the late Rebecca, Brent, Kim, Sarah-Jane, Suzanne, Stephen and Cameron. Grand Nan to Jayden, Amber, Jenson, Payton, Jackson, Mia, Quinn and Hudson. Great-Gran Nan to Rebecca. It's time to rest, we love you. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Thursday the 23rd of January 2020 at 10.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020