|
|
|
JOHNSON, Margaret Vona Lorraine (Margot). Passed away peacefully on 31st May 2020 in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce Johnson. Much loved mother and mother in law of Laurence and Nicki. Loved Mia of Simone, Reuben, Cameron, Renee, Amber, Cassandra, Jonathan and their partners, and great Mia to nine. A service for Margot will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, 16th June at 11am, followed by private burial. All communications to the Johnson family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2020