GEOGHEGAN, Margaret Victoria Christina. Born in Roscommon on December 23rd 1936. Beloved wife of the late Tom, loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Maria, Brian and Sharon, Conor, Victoria and Denise. Loved grandmother of Finn, Liam, Sean, Emma, Ruby, Charlie, Joe and the late Tom. Died peacefully at Cromwell Rest Home surrounded by family and love. A vibrant colourful woman and a life well lived. Funeral service to be held 12pm 8 September 2020 at St Ignatius Catholic Church,12 Kotiri Street, St. Heliers. In view of current attendance restrictions, if you wish to attend the funeral service please contact Paul on 0272950113 or Brian 0274721756. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020