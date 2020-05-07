Home

Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
04-385 0745
Friday, May 8, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Friday, May 8, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Following Services
drive-by Hazelwood Ave
Margaret (Hawkins) Te MOANA Notice
Te MOANA, Margaret (nee Hawkins). Passed away peacefully after a long battle on 5 May 2020 at Selwyn Sprott House in Karori, aged 62 years. Much loved wife and soulmate of Dennis (Boy), dearly loved Mum of Parani and Tala, Ariana and Douglas and Kelly and Whare. Treasured Nanny of Anaira and Neihana, Elius, Anahera, Missy and Tama. Loved Māmā and Nanny to many. Much loved and cherished sister and sister in law, aunty and Nanny to all. Due to Covid 19 we are asking whānau and friends to joins us "virtually" for Margaret's service on Friday 08 May 2020, starting with a "virtual" poroporoaki at 10am and the final service at 1pm. This will be followed by a "drive-by Hazelwood Ave" before having a private cremation in Karori. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ (04) 3850745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020
