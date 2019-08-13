Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Margaret Taylor FORBES

Margaret Taylor FORBES Notice
FORBES, Margaret Taylor. Peacefully on Friday, 9th August 2019, aged 85 years. Cherished wife of Alister. Loved mother of Gordon, Alison, Ken, Stella and Murray and mother-in-law of Kevin. Adored Grandma of Colin, Shane, Grant, Lisa, Hayley, Jodie, Jasmine, Crystal, Janie and Jaydin and Great Grandma to six. Much loved sister of Dorothy. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga on Friday, 16th August at 10.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
