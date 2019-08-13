|
FORBES, Margaret Taylor. Peacefully on Friday, 9th August 2019, aged 85 years. Cherished wife of Alister. Loved mother of Gordon, Alison, Ken, Stella and Murray and mother-in-law of Kevin. Adored Grandma of Colin, Shane, Grant, Lisa, Hayley, Jodie, Jasmine, Crystal, Janie and Jaydin and Great Grandma to six. Much loved sister of Dorothy. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga on Friday, 16th August at 10.30am.
