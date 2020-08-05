|
TAIT, Margaret (nee Gempton). Passed away at Tauranga Hospital on Saturday 1 August 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Isbister Tait, and special friend to the late David Wemyss. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Tim Wood, and Diane and Lindsay Newland. Adored grandmother to Richard, Andrew and Sarah Wood, and Sarah Newland. Special great-grandmother to Emilie-Rose, Piper and Emilia, and just missed by Dixie born 2 August 2020. Margaret's funeral will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Monday 10 August at 3pm. All communication to the Tait family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020