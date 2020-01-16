Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret COLLINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Sybil Burch COLLINGS

Add a Memory
Margaret Sybil Burch COLLINGS Notice
COLLINGS, Margaret Sybil Burch. Passed away peacefully on 15th January 2020 at CHT, Te Awamutu, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Loved Mum of Gavin and Christina, Clare and Michael Tamaki. Adored Grandmother of Stephen and Stacey, Cheryl, Joel and Robina, Luke and Kate. Dearly loved Great Gran of Edge, Spencer, Otto and Vada. A Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 22nd January at 11am followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to CHT, Te Awamutu would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -