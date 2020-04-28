Home

Margaret Stuart (Hatrick) BRADY

Margaret Stuart (Hatrick) BRADY Notice
BRADY, Margaret Stuart (nee Hatrick). Margaret, 89 years young, peacefully received her wings on 24th April 2020. Loved wife of the late Joe. Cherished, respected and caring Mother, Mother in Law, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. A private family service will be held 29th April. A public celebration of her life will be held in the Maraetai-Beachlands area after the "lockdown" restrictions. This date will be announced at a later time. 'Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal'.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
