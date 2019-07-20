|
LOTHIAN, Margaret Stewart. Passed away peacefully at West Harbour Gardens Private Hospital on Tuesday 16 July 2019, aged 85 Years. Dearly loved wife of Alan. Loved Mother of Neil, Scott and Corrina, Arlene and Rodney. Peace, Perfect Peace. The Entire Funeral Service will be held in the Garden Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 22 July 2019 at 2.00pm followed by cremation. The family wishes to thank the staff at West Harbour Gardens for all their loving care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019