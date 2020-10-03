|
REMI-KENYON, Margaret Shirley June (Marg) (nee Day). Passed away on 26 September 2020 at the Mercy Hospice after a long battle with cancer. Aged 84 years. Daughter of the late George and Blanche Day, beloved mother of Denise (Wales), sister of Rex, Lillian (deceased), Ronald (deceased), auntie and friend to many. Margaret will be sorely missed. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Mercy Hospice for their loving care of Marg. In keeping with Marg's wishes a private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mercy Hospice, 61 College Hill Ponsonby. All communications C/- the Remi-Kenyon family P.O. Box 24464 Royal Oak Auckland 1345.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020