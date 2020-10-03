Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret REMI-KENYON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Shirley June (nee Day) (Marg) REMI-KENYON

Add a Memory
Margaret Shirley June (nee Day) (Marg) REMI-KENYON Notice
REMI-KENYON, Margaret Shirley June (Marg) (nee Day). Passed away on 26 September 2020 at the Mercy Hospice after a long battle with cancer. Aged 84 years. Daughter of the late George and Blanche Day, beloved mother of Denise (Wales), sister of Rex, Lillian (deceased), Ronald (deceased), auntie and friend to many. Margaret will be sorely missed. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Mercy Hospice for their loving care of Marg. In keeping with Marg's wishes a private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mercy Hospice, 61 College Hill Ponsonby. All communications C/- the Remi-Kenyon family P.O. Box 24464 Royal Oak Auckland 1345.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -