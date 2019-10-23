|
WALKER, Margaret Sarah. Born 6 October 1932. Passed away suddenly on 17 October 2019 following a determined battle against illness, aged 87. Beloved mum of Tony, Karen, Tommy, Tracey and Kelly. Beloved grandmother and great-grandmother of many. We will miss her so much. Thank you to the lovely staff of Summerset at Monterey for caring for mum over this past year. Mum enjoyed the new lease on life she found, and cherished the friendships she formed. A private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019